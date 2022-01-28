Short Interest in Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Drops By 93.8%

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMPUF remained flat at $$5.45 during midday trading on Friday. Gestamp Automoción has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $5.75.
Gestamp Automoción Company Profile
