Short Interest in Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Expands By 3,703.8%

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 3,703.8% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Maisons du Monde stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. Maisons du Monde has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $23.68.

Get Maisons du Monde alerts:

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bedding, rugs and mats, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchenware, mirrors and frames, vases, storage articles, window treatments, and bath products, as well as household textiles; and baby crib mobiles, lamps, storage containers, and wall art for children.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Maisons du Monde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maisons du Monde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.