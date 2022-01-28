Short Interest in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Decreases By 81.0%

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE NXDT traded up 0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 13.93. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,494. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 10.50 and a 1-year high of 15.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 19,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.45 per share, with a total value of 265,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.43 per share, for a total transaction of 125,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 301,924 shares of company stock worth $4,063,194.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

