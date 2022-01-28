Short Interest in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Grows By 400.0%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NGC opened at $9.67 on Friday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $5,682,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.