Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Drops By 63.6%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $5.88 on Friday. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.67.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of P&F Industries by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P&F Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of P&F Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 4.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

