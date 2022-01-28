Short Interest in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHP) Rises By 2,800.0%

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PPHP opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

PHP Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:PPHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

