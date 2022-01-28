Short Interest in Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Declines By 98.5%

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PCMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190. Public Company Management has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.
Public Company Management Company Profile
