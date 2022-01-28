Short Interest in Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Declines By 98.5%

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190. Public Company Management has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Public Co Management Corp. engages in the provision of business solutions. It offers advisory services and educational materials for U.S. capital markets. The company was founded on October 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

