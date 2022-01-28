Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Drops By 90.1%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the December 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Secom stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,539. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Secom will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

