Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Drops By 84.7%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SPTK stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 136.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 125,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,965,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

