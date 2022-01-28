Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Drops By 73.2%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TD at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 545,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,889. TD has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

