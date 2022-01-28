Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Expands By 264.3%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKGFY. Barclays raised The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,282.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

