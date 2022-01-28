Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Drops By 96.7%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TRCA stock remained flat at $$9.69 during midday trading on Friday. 390,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,041. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.
About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition
