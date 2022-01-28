Short Interest in Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Decreases By 66.7%

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,442,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NIHK stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 20.78 and a current ratio of 22.07. Video River Networks has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
About Video River Networks
