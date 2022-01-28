Short Interest in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Drops By 81.3%

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VMGAU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ VMGAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

