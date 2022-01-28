Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $409.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

