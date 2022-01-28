Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $21.89

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $21.00. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 171 shares.

SLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 135.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

