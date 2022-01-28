Silgan Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

SLGN opened at $44.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. Silgan has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Silgan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Silgan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after buying an additional 65,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Silgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.