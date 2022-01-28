Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $57.00. The company traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 4528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 67,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 98,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.