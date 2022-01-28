Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $57.00. The company traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 4528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.
In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.
About Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
