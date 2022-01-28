Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. Silgan also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.36.

Silgan stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Silgan has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

