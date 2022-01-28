Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,924 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

