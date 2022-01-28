Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €160.00 ($181.82) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €115.60 ($131.36) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($174.09). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €134.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €136.70.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

