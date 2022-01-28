Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC) Trading Up 3.2%

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC) was up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 3,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 7,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.