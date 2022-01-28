SingularityDAO Trading Down 33.1% Over Last Week (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002284 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $24.81 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00105374 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

