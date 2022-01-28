Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 907 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

Sino Agro Food, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the agriculture and aquaculture business. It operates through the following segments: Fishery Development; Hylocereus Undatus Plantation; Organic Fertilizer and Bread Grass; Cattle Farm Development; and Corporate and Others. Its products include fish, eels, prawns, beef, and mutton.

