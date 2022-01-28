SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 82.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SKIL. Citigroup decreased their target price on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SKIL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that SkillSoft will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth approximately $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $14,493,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SkillSoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after buying an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $12,039,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

