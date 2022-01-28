Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.36 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

