SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SLG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,033. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.05.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SL Green Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

