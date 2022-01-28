SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,033. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

