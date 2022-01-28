SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.16. 14,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,033. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

