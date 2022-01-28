SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$30.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.80. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$23.33 and a 12 month high of C$32.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.