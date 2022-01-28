Smartshare Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $281,086.88 and $1,155.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00081383 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000246 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

