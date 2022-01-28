Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $87.09 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

