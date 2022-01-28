Smithfield Trust Co Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.67.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,334.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3,389.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

