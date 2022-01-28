Smithfield Trust Co Invests $101,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.53.

RPD opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.67.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

