Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 955 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after acquiring an additional 287,461 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $101.96 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

