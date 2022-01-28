Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $168,944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after buying an additional 944,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $38,850,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

WBA stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

