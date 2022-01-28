SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FLYA) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in January

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FLYA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SOAR Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.31.
SOAR Technology Acquisition Company Profile
