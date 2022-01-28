Socorro Asset Management LP Acquires 8,180 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Socorro Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded down $9.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.02. 178,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,969. The company has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.47.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.