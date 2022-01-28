Socorro Asset Management LP Has $9.52 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Socorro Asset Management LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after buying an additional 558,999 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,330,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.81.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.21. 5,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.91. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.48, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

