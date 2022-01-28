Socorro Asset Management LP Purchases 145,999 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Socorro Asset Management LP raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,999 shares during the quarter. AES comprises 3.8% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in AES were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AES by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.74. 23,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

