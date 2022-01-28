Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.80

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and traded as high as $93.40. Sodexo shares last traded at $93.40, with a volume of 574 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93.

Get Sodexo alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.