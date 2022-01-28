Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SDXAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $18.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. Sodexo has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

