Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DTC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Solo Brands stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solo Brands stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

