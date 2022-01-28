SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits Market Cap of $39.17 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $39.17 million and $622,733.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00086174 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018216 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

