SONM Hits Market Capitalization of $58.77 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, SONM has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SONM coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a market cap of $58.77 million and $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SONM

SONM is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

