Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Up 360.0% in January

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on SONVY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sonova stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30. Sonova has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

