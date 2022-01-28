South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

SPFI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.17. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,791. The firm has a market cap of $501.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.66. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in South Plains Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

