SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $167.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

