SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,739 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 76,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

