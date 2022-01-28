SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 182,355 shares.The stock last traded at $102.80 and had previously closed at $102.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

